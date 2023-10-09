Baggage trolleys with built in smart technology have been introduced at Munich Airport, allowing travelers to receive flight information and real time updates via a built in tablet.

Credit: Munich Airport

The new technology has been launched as part of a six-month pilot project in partnership with Intelligent Track Systems, and are available to use for free within the airport’s Terminal 2.

In order to use the new technology, passengers will need to scan their boarding card or manually input their flight details, and the tablet will then provide access to real-time flight updates. The tablet also acts as an interactive map and guide of the terminal, allowing users to locate airport facilities, such as shops and restaurants.

Credit: Munich Airport

“Digitalization doesn’t always have to happen in the background. These tablets help our guests find their way around the terminal while ensuring they can always keep an eye on the latest flight information. The project is another element of our premium innovation hub. By connecting the digital and the analog world, it will bring real added value for our passengers,” said Dr. Jan-Henrik Andersson, chief commercial officer of Munich Airport.