AutoFlight has unveiled the concept interior for its Prosperity I EVTOL air taxi, with the full-scale craft set to be showcased at Le Bourget Paris Air Show next week.

Credit: AutoFlight

The interior, which has been brought to life by legendary automotive designer Frank Stephenson, draws on Stephensons’ previous successes with brands including Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren and MINI.

Credit: AutoFlight

The aircraft represents a fusion of ‘style, science, and sustainable urban mobility,’ with AutoFlight asserting its commitment to sustainable urban mobility by selecting recycled and reusable materials for use on the aircraft.

Take a look at the video below to find out more about the design process:

“We are delighted to have Frank Stephenson, a true industry pioneer, lending his remarkable talent to our Prosperity I eVTOL. His unparalleled design expertise has added a new dimension to our aircraft, elevating it to a whole new level. With Frank’s touch, Prosperity I truly embodies the future of urban air mobility,” said Tian Yu, CEO of AutoFlight.

