Sealvans, a Turkish start-up founded in 2020, has begun taking orders for its new amphibious caravans in Europe following the completion of successful R&D studies.

The hybrid camper-boats have been designed to offer a seamless way to explore land and sea using a single vehicle – operating as a traditional caravan on land and a fully functioning boat on water.

The Sealvans come in two size options, with the Seal 4.20m designed to comfortably accommodate two adults, while the larger Seal 7.50m provides enough space to accommodate a family of four.

Credit: Sealvans

Inside the larger Sealvans model, the flexible layout can be divided into two separate bedrooms at night, while during day time there is enough space for a dining area, sitting area and shower room, all encompassed by panoramic windows.

Credit: Sealvans

Although an interesting concept the Sealvan is not the first of its kind with the DepartureOne, Caracat and Sealander already in operation.

