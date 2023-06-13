American Express Travel has launched ‘Stay with Purpose,’ an online directory of curated hotels and resorts that are committed to ‘initiatives furthering conservation, community development, and inclusive travel’.

Credit: Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle

With American Express Travel’s 2023 Global Travel Trends Report indicating that 78% of respondents are interested in going on a vacation in 2023 that supports local communities, the directory has launched as more traveler’s commit to making their trips greener.

“The perfect hotel looks different to every traveler. Through growth and innovation, American Express Travel is offering more luxury hotel options in more destinations, and we are making it easier for Card Members to find and book hotels that align with their values,” said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel.

“These hotels are doing exceptional things when it comes to social and environmental impact – from coral reef restoration to horse rehabilitation, to employing local refugees – we are excited to highlight through the ‘Stay with Purpose’ directory,” Hendley continued.

Hotels listed within the ‘Stay with Purpose’ directory include:

