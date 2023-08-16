Airstream and REI Co-op have unveiled the second trailer of their on-going brand collaboration, with the new model centred around more sustainable construction practices.

The 20 feet long REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp 20X features sustainably sourced and recycled construction materials, with textiles made from recycled products and cabinetry created from lightweight and sustainably grown wood.

There is also the opportunity to increase the eco-credentials of the trailer, including a 360-watt solar package and a water-saving composting toilet.

“Our partnership with REI is expanding at a time of unprecedented growth in the outdoor recreation space, alongside an urgent imperative to conserve and safeguard the outdoor spaces we cherish,” said Bob Wheeler, president and CEO of Airstream.

“By extending our collaboration series with REI, this new 20-foot Basecamp allows us to serve more environmentally-conscious outdoor enthusiasts looking to upgrade their adventure.”

You can find the full specifications of the Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp 20X Travel Trailer here.