Air New Zealand has taken inspiration from Hollywood with the launch of ‘The Great Christmas Chase’, a new stunt-filled campaign video designed to celebrate the upcoming busy festive season.

The 90 second advert sees Air New Zealand flight attendant Shanti Tucker battle through an airport and a host of obstacles – including rogue candy canes and a tongue in cheek experience with a mobility buggy – whilst trying to reunite a family with a lost gift.

In a press release to accompany the launch of the campaign, Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Manager Leanne Geraghty says the action-packed film ‘demonstrates Air New Zealand’s commitment to creating unforgettable moments for its customers – especially during the busy Christmas season.’