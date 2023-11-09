1 Hotels has launched its first European property, with 1 Hotels Mayfair now open in London, standing as the brands flagship location in the United Kingdom.

Credit: Mikkel Vang

According to a release, a commitment to sustainability and biophilic design principles have been the ‘driving force’ behind the design of the property, with the new location meeting BREEAM Excellent standards – a rating used to measure the sustainability performance of buildings.

The nature inspired hotel features a number of naturally sourced design features, including a ‘living wall’ – featuring more than 1,300 individual plants – along with reclaimed Yorkshire dry-stone walls, private bars that have been hand-wrapped with woven jute and vanities crafted from Welsh slate.

“We are thrilled to bring our brand’s one-of-a-kind blend of nature and culture, sustainability and luxury, and a holistic focus on health and wellness to what has been a hub of heritage for generations,” said 1 Hotels founder and SH Hotels & Resorts chairman, Barry Sternlicht.

“We designed this soothing urban oasis as a fresh, fashionable, contemporary take on timeless traditions. With Green Park as our backdrop, we are focused on reconnecting our guests and visitors to the wonder and magic of London’s natural, cultural, and historical landmarks in an atmosphere that is as relaxed as it is refined.”