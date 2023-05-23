Starting in May, United is the first U.S. airline to provide updates via Live Activities for iPhone, giving passengers real-time updates to gate info, boarding pass, seats, and a countdown clock to departure time without opening the airline’s app.

“We’re seeing soaring demand for travel this summer, and Live Activities puts all the flight information you need right at your fingertips, whether your iPhone is locked or you’re doing something else like checking email, listening to music or texting friends,” said Linda Jojo, Chief Customer Officer for United. “This new feature is another way United is leveraging technology to improve our customers’ travel journey. It’s going to save passengers a lot of time, and we think they’re going to love it, especially during a busy travel season.”

Courtesy of United Airlines

