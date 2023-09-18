Hilton on Monday had a ribbon-cutting and grand opening for the first property in its Spark by Hilton brand, which it announced in January. The property is in Mystic, Connecticut.

The Spark by Hilton brand promises an easy-to-maintain design for developers. In this case, developer DHStone Mystic converted a Days Inn by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts into the new design with the help of a $7.84 million acquisition and construction loan, New England Real Estate Journal reported.

The brand offers “premium economy” amenities for guests, such as free continental breakfast, free Wi-Fi, free parking, a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, air conditioning, and a 24-hour front desk.

Here are photos of Spark by Hilton Mystic Groton, off I-95 and about two miles from downtown Mystic, shared via LinkedIn by Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer at Hilton.

