As the global hospitality industry continues to bounce-back post pandemic, Hilton has launched a new brand campaign to boost hiring inspired by the very individuals that make your stay happen – Hilton team members.

The campaign, which has been designed to showcase ‘the jobs, the people, and – most importantly – the impact and joy that hospitality jobs offer’, features real Hilton employees and takes inspiration from what the team love about their jobs.

Far more than just their front-line job titles, when employees were asked about their roles they saw themselves as ‘Flavor Maestros’, ‘Date Night Directors’ and ‘Cocktail Creation Artists’, with these playful titles cleverly integrated into the campaign imagery and supporting video, which you can take a look at below.

Credit: Hilton

Credit: Hilton

Credit: Hilton

Credit: Hilton

“What makes Hilton such an amazing place to work is the passion and dedication of our people, and we’re continuing to build on that through our new ‘Every Job Makes the Stay’ campaign,” said Laura Fuentes, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Hilton.

“We chose to make team members the stars of this campaign because who better than them to speak authentically about what’s it’s like to work at Hilton. They are the heart of our business and the best ambassadors to help us find talent for our growing teams.”

Hilton have also released a Q&A with Fuentes regarding the campaign.

The campaign was created in partnership with advertising agency TBWA\Chiat\Day\New York, which also assisted in developing the “Hilton. For The Stay” platform, which we previously reported on here.

