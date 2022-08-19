Tourism in Florida during the first half of this year surpassed the level during the comparable pre-pandemic period of 2019. Visit Florida, the state’s tourism marketing agency, published the numbers this week. It ballparked that the state drew 69 million visitors in the year through June 30.

Florida has done well at attracting international travelers, but it is still beneath 2019 levels. The state had 3.071 million overseas travelers, including a hefty number of Canadians, during the first half of 2022.

Last year approximately 45 percent of foreign travelers into the U.S. as a whole visited Florida. The next-highest attractor of foreign visitors was New York state, with 22 percent.