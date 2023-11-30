The European Commission has proposed revisions that would bolster traveler rights and protections.

Here are some highlights:

Persons With Disabilities: If an airline requires they travel accompanied, the person accompanying them will fly with them free of charge.

Travel Package Prepayments: Travelers will pay a maximum of 25% of the price of travel packages booked up to 28 days before departure.

Refunds Through Vouchers: Travelers will get an automatic refund if they don’t use their vouchers before the end of their validity period and protection against travel company insolvency.

There isn’t an estimated timeline for the proposals to make it into law, if they are approved. But Europe has some of the world’s most extensive protections and rights for travelers, and the Commission has a strong track record in this area.