The Address resort is going ahead in Ras Al Khaimah. First announced in 2018, Dubai operators Emaar never gave the luxe property a firm opening date, until now. The property will open in 2028, one year after the Wynn resort on the same off-shore Al Marjan island of the emirate.

The project has a whole new master plan, now leaning heavily towards upmarket branded residences. When it was announced five years ago, it had 234 apartments planned. Plans now show more than 1,100 units spread across six standalone towers surrounding the resort. There will also be villas and townhouses.

Apartments start from $462,000, going into the millions for larger units.

Since the announcement of the Wynn at the beginning of 2022, the northern emirate has experienced a surge in high-end development agreements. The hub of these deals is predominantly the artificial Al Marjan Island, a four-island archipelago located off the coast, where the Wynn is also situated. Marriott has plans for four five-star properties, including Le Meridien, a JW, a Westin, and a W hotel. Additionally, smaller and more exclusive operators, such as Nobu, are establishing a presence on the island. In midscale, Rove, backed by Emaar, is set to open on Marjan Island, and a locally established brand named Earth, originally co-founded by the emirate’s current tourism chief, is preparing to open its own resorts.

Emaar did not immediately respond to Skift’s request for comment.