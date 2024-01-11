Blueground, the New York-based operator of furnished, flexible rentals for stays lasting 30 days or more, entered its first franchise agreement with real estate and hospitality company Mitsubishi Estate to introduce Blueground in Japan.

This comes under Blueground’s partner network launched in summer 2023, to help the company expand beyond its current 15,000 apartments in 32 cities —Mitsubishi Estate will establish a network of 13,000 furnished apartments in major Japanese cities. Mitsubishi Estate will have access to Blueground’s toolkit that includes its proprietary technology, a dynamic pricing model, and the Guest App, and a dedicated implementation team.

“We are excited to bring Blueground to Japan in collaboration with such a reputable partner,” Christos Misailidis, Blueground’s chief strategic partnerships officer said in a statement. “Mitsubishi Estate’s unparalleled understanding of the Japanese market combined with our innovative technology and expertise in flexible stays guarantees the success of this new project.”

Blueground, founded in 2013, offers a curated global network of furnished rentals for extended stays. In May 2023, Blueground acquired German rival housing platform Nestpick to launch its partner network listing vetted third-party inventory — bringing over portfolios from companies including Kasa and Placemakr and now the Mitsubishi Estate.