Just as the U.S. takes a closer look at whether airlines are doing enough to compensate passengers for operational hiccups, the opposite may be about to happen in Europe.

European flyers have long enjoyed protection that lets them claim between $250 and $600 for a trip that’s been delayed by three hours or more.

But now those rights could be under threat, according to reports, with the Czech Republic — the European Union’s new president country (until December 2022) — hinting it could revive discussions around compensation rules.

Negotiations had already been put on ice for several years due to the UK and Spain arguing over Gibraltar’s airport. The consumer-friendly legislation is a “top concern” among airlines, the report added. It’s mostly because in Europe, home to several low-cost carriers, fares don’t usually exceed $250.

A previous proposal recommended a five-hour window, rather than three, before compensation could be applied. Airlines are hopeful Czech officials will take up the issue again, the report concluded.