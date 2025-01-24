Delta to Resume Tel Aviv Flights April 1
Skift Take
Delta Air Lines is set to become the first U.S. carrier to resume flying to Tel Aviv after Israel reached a ceasefire deal with Hamas.
The airline said Friday it would resume its daily nonstop New York JFK to Tel Aviv service April 1.
Delta also said the decision to restart flights to Tel Aviv came after a “comprehensive security review, conducted in close coordination with government and private sector partners.”
Since the October 7 attacks, U.S. carriers have suspended flights to Tel Aviv. As the conflict spread to other parts of the region in recent months, some U.S. airlines began to halt service to Israel indefinitely.
With a ceasefire agreement, the industry is now cautiously optimistic about flying to Israel. However, given the fragility of the deal, it’s not clear how long a ceasefire will last. President Donald Trump said Monday that he was “not confident” a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would hold.
“It’s not our war, it’s their war,” President Trump said.
American Airlines and United Airlines both said its flights to Tel Aviv still remain suspended.
European carriers have also started to slowly resume service to Israel. Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has already started flying to Tel Aviv and Lufthansa Group said its major airlines would resume service to Israel February 1.
Air France said it would suspend its Tel Aviv service until at least January 24. Italian flag carrier ITA Airways is set to start flying to Israel February 1, and British Airways plans to resume its London Heathrow-Tel Aviv flights April 5.
