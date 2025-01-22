United Airlines Sees Winter Travel Boom as Profits Soar

Winter travel ranging from popular ski destinations in the U.S. to southern Europe are some of the reasons why United’s profits surged.

Select a question above or ask something else

United Airlines experienced a significant 64% increase in fourth-quarter profits, largely due to a rise in winter travel and demand for premium seating. The airline expanded its seating and flight options, particularly to ski markets and warmer destinations, and anticipates further growth from Southern European travel. CEO Scott Kirby expressed positive views on the Trump administration's aviation policies and emphasized United's commitment to hiring on merit and maintaining a diverse workforce.

United Airlines reported upbeat fourth-quarter earnings, largely thanks to an uptick in winter travel and sustained demand for premium seating.

The carrier reported revenues of $14.7 billion and a profit of $985 million, a 64% increase from the same time last year, for the fourth quarter.

Revenues for premium products were up 10%; corporate revenues up 7%; and basic economy revenues were up 20%. Larger airlines like United have not only focused on their premium offerings in recent years, but also expanded their basic economy seating as they look to compete more with ultra-low-cost carriers.

United also added 30% more seats to popular ski markets and 1,500 more flights to warmer destinations, operating one of its largest domestic schedules during the fourth quarter.

Andrew Nocella, United’s chief commercial officer, said in a call with analysts on Wednesday that the airline was expecting to see a first-quarter boost from travel to southern Europe. He noted that Europe was becoming a year-round destination for the carrier.

“We're seeing a totally different result where people are willing to go on a Southern European vacation,” he said.

United Is Optimistic on Trump

CEO Scott Kirby said he felt “good” about the Trump administration and the new Department of Transportation leadership.

Earlier, Kirby said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” that he had spoken to President Donald Trump.

“[President Trump] knows a lot about the airspace,” Kirby said. “He is focused even at his level on fixing it.”

Kirby said he also spoke with Sean Duffy, Trump’s nominee for Transportation Secretary, during the weekend. Duffy is largely expected to pass his Senate confirmation.

When asked about DEI policies, Kirby said that United does “hire on merit.”

“We can hire the absolute best of the best and have a naturally diverse workforce,” he said.

Delta Air Lines executives said during its earnings call on January 10 that it wouldn’t walk back its DEI or sustainability commitments under a second Trump administration.