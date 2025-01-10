Delta CEO Projects a Record Year

Delta is anticipating many of the same trends in premium and international travel to continue into 2025 after reporting a strong fourth quarter.

Delta Air Lines is projecting a record-breaking financial year in 2025, fueled by strong demand for travel and premium services. The airline reported a fourth-quarter net income of $843 million and record revenues of $15.6 billion. Significant revenue contributions came from premium products and its loyalty program, along with a lucrative partnership with American Express.

CEO Ed Bastian said he was expecting the current industry environment to “position us to deliver the best financial year in Delta’s 100-year history.”

Delta reported a net income of $843 million for the fourth quarter, a 59% decrease from the same time in 2023. The airline also had record revenues for the fourth quarter, at $15.6 billion.

“As we move into 2025, we expect strong demand for travel to continue, with consumers increasingly seeking the premium products and experiences that Delta provides,” Bastian said in an earnings release.

For the first quarter of 2025, the carrier is projecting a total revenue increase ranging from 7% to 9%.

Between November and December, Delta said it saw four of its top 10 revenue days in company history double-digit growth in cash bookings, fueled by both leisure and corporate travelers. Some of the largest growth for Delta came from transatlantic travel, which increased 6% in unit revenues during the fourth quarter. Corporate sales were also up 10%, led by the technology and financial services industries.

Premium products and its loyalty program contributed to 57% of Delta’s revenue. The carrier’s remuneration from its lucrative partnership with American Express grew 14% in the fourth quarter, receiving nearly $2 billion.