MakeMyTrip Dominates Travel Search in India – Can it Hold On to Its Lead?

MakeMyTrip excelled in 2024 with strong growth and Google dominance but faces rising competition in India’s rapidly evolving online travel market.

In 2024, MakeMyTrip, India's leading OTA, achieved impressive revenue growth and a substantial stock surge. Despite its significant marketing spend, which surpasses local competitors but lags behind global players like Booking and Expedia, MakeMyTrip maintains a strong presence in Google's organic search results. The company is focusing on expanding into higher-margin areas such as hotels amidst increasing competition in the Indian OTA market.

2024 was a good year for MakeMyTrip, India’s leading OTA: It had double-digit revenue growth and rapid margin expansion. And its shares surged 150%, making it one of the best performing stocks in global travel.

Will the gains continue? Skift Research’s latest report – Company Profiles: MakeMyTrip – reveals a strong foundation but also plenty of challenges as competition grows more intense.

As part of our analysis, we ran a proprietary web scrape of roughly 600 hotel listings on Google Hotels in India to understand how MakeMyTrip stands up to both local and global peers.

Our web-scraping analysis of Google Hotels’ sponsored results in India showed that MakeMyTrip features in 52% of sponsored hotel listings, second only to Booking.com, which was featured in close to 60% of listings.

MakeMyTrip is clearly investing in advertising to acquire customers through Google, outcompeting Expedia, Agoda, and Trip.com. Notably, no other regional Indian OTA is paying to feature in Google’s sponsored results.

As of fiscal year 2024 (ending March 31, 2024), MakeMyTrip spent more than $120 million on marketing expenses, significantly more than peers Ixigo (around $18 million), EaseMyTrip ($10 million) and Yatra ($6 million).

But MakeMyTrip still has a long way to go to catch up to the giant marketing budgets of Booking and Expedia, which spent $600 – $700 million on marketing last year.

MakeMyTrip invests 1.6% of its total gross bookings on marketing and sales, versus 5.9% for Expedia and 4.5% for Booking (see Marketing Wars: Booking vs. Expedia – Who Spends Smarter?).

It’s not surprising that Booking and Expedia outbid local players on paid sponsored results.

However, our analysis of Google’s organic (free) results in India shows that MakeMyTrip dominates: It appeared in more than 70% of organic listings. That compares with roughly 40% for Cleartrip, EaseMyTrip and Yatra.

The major Indian OTAs are predominantly in the business of selling air tickets, with air making up more than 60% of MakeMyTrip’s total gross bookings. But recent commentary from management at these companies show that they intend to shift toward higher-margin divisions such as hotels and package holidays. For example, Ixigo, which doesn’t yet break out hotels as a revenue line, has recently introduced its own hotel booking platform.

As more OTAs debut on the online hotels market, the marketing war on Google Hotels will only intensify. MakeMyTrip has leading market share for now, but it is still very early days in what is bound to be a fiercely competitive online travel landscape in India.

Read more about MakeMyTrip and the wider Indian OTA market in our latest Skift Research report: Company Profiles: MakeMyTrip

What you’ll learn from this report:

Overview and market share breakdown of India’s OTA market

MakeMyTrip’s key performance indicators

Comparison of MakeMyTrip’s financials with its peers

Skift Research analysis of Google Hotels in India, based on a proprietary web scrape of more than 600 hotels listing on Google

Analysis of MakeMyTrip’s marketing spend vs peers

MakeMyTrip’s share price and valuation vs peers

