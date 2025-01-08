L.A. Wildfires and Travel: What We Know, What’s at Stake

Devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County forced the closure of some tourist attractions, while airports remain largely operational, and some travel companies stepped in to provide free temporary housing for displaced residents.

Select a question above or ask something else

The recent outbreak of four major wildfires in Los Angeles County has severely impacted local tourism, leading to the closure of landmarks like the Hollywood Sign and Getty Center. While Los Angeles International Airport remains mostly operational, airlines are offering fee waivers to affected travelers. Meanwhile, Airbnb.org is collaborating with local nonprofits to provide free temporary housing for displaced residents, highlighting the widespread community support during this crisis.

Four major wildfires erupted across Los Angeles County this week, overwhelming local fire departments and forcing the closure of iconic landmarks, including the Hollywood Sign and Getty Center.

On Wednesday evening, the fires that had erupted in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood were “uncontained,” according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

According to fast-moving news reports, the local tourism landmark nearest the wildfires — as of Wednesday afternoon — was the Getty Center, a $1.3 billion art museum in Pacific Palisades. A local posted photos on the X platform Wednesday of fires on the hills across from it.

L.A. County Fire Chief Marrone said the fire department was prepared for “one or two major brush fires, but not four,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Here’s what we know about the LA wildfires and their potential impact on the tourism industry, which Los Angeles Tourism said generated $40 billion in revenue in 2023.

View from the sky above LA.

Pacific Palisades and Malibu engulfed in flames. Absolutely Horrific. pic.twitter.com/Q5O8XgEHng — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) January 8, 2025

Attractions Close

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk both closed Wednesday and announced they would “continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow.”

Other closed attractions Wednesday included the Griffith Observatory, Warner Bros. Studio Tours, and the Los Angeles Zoo.

“We are closely monitoring the ongoing wildfires,” said Discover Los Angeles in a statement. “The safety and well-being of residents and visitors remain our top priority.”

However, Disney’s theme park in nearby Anaheim didn’t announce any fire-related closures.

Little Aviation Impact So Far

Despite dramatic aerial footage from landing planes, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) — one of the busiest airports in the world and a hub for American, Delta and United — has so far seen minimal disruptions as a result of the wildfires.

Numerous travelers posted on X aerial videos of smoke near LAX and some also reported experiencing turbulence while landing at the airport.

Heads up travelers, smoke from a nearby fire is visible near the airport. No impact to flight operations at LAX currently. https://t.co/W8qot2GG54 — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 21, 2019

As of Wednesday afternoon, LAX had a total of nine cancellations and 74 delays, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Airlines have also started issuing fee waivers for the wildfires. American, Delta and United are waiving change fees for travel to southern California until January 15. Southwest is allowing customers to rebook flights taking place from January 8 to January 10 out of southern California or travel standby without any extra fees.

Hollywood Burbank International Airport warned travelers to check the weather conditions and flight status in a post on X. The airport has seen more disruptions so far than LAX, reporting 27 cancellations and 15 delays.

Flight from San Jose to LAX. Before the flight, the pilot warned of high winds and turbulence. He suspended all food and drink service before we took off. As we approached LAX, we could see the smoke from the #palisadesfire moving across the sky. This is what we saw as we flew… pic.twitter.com/m0ezV9DGo8 — Matt Ginella (@MattGinella) January 7, 2025

Airbnb’s Free Housing

Airbnb.org, the non-profit arm of the alternative accommodation giant, is partnering with local nonprofit 211 LA to offer free temporary housing to L.A. County residents displaced by wildfires.

Targeted areas include Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica and Sylmar

Stays are funded by Airbnb.org and hosts who offer homes for free or at a discount. Displaced residents can request housing by contacting 211 LA directly.