New Skift Podcast Mini-Series: How I Travel 

This first episode of "How I Travel" with Colin Nagy is amongst the best travel podcast episodes you have ever listened to. I know – a big promise, listen in for a soulful holiday inspiration.

Select a question above or ask something else

Skift has launched the How I Travel Podcast Series, a mini-series focused on intimate conversations with travel industry insiders and cultural influencers. The podcast delves into personal travel philosophies, habits, and styles, beginning with Skift insiders and potentially expanding to a broader audience. The first episode features Colin Nagy, a Skift columnist and senior brand strategist at Instagram, discussing his perspective on travel as a lifestyle and its impact on his personal growth and thinking.

I am excited to launch a new podcast mini-series for the holidays going into 2025. Skift’s How I Travel Podcast Series will feature intimate conversations diving deep into the personal travel philosophies, habits, and styles of travel industry insiders and cultural influencers. Each episode features an in-depth interview with an expert traveler, where they share their unique perspectives on various aspects of their travel experience. For now I am starting with Skift insiders and colleagues and potentially expand wider in the coming year.

Inspired by the popular “How I Write” podcast by Dave Perell (a onetime Skift intern), this series aims to provide a behind-the-scenes look into the lives and minds of seasoned travelers.

This first episode features an extended interview exploring the travel philosophy of Colin Nagy, a longtime Skift columnist and a senior brand strategist at Instagram, the closest in my opinion to travel-as-a-lifestyle-while-still-retaining-his-normal-rooted-core person that I have come across.

The fascinating conversation I had with Colin probes into his long-term perspective on travel as a lifestyle, its impact on his thinking and personal growth rather than solely focusing on the typical travel influencer aesthetic. Key themes in our conversation include Nagy’s appreciation for authentic hospitality and well-crafted experiences, his approach to destination selection driven by regional fascination and personal connections, and his insights into navigating business and leisure travel seamlessly.

I promise you, this is amongst the best travel podcast episodes you have ever listened to. I know – a big promise. Listen for yourself.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS

Key Takeaways from Colin:

Travel is integral to my life and worldview. I celebrate beautifully crafted hospitality experiences. Business travel can still allow for personal joy. Japan sharpens my senses and appreciation for craft. I develop love affairs with specific regions. Dubai offers a unique cultural diversity beyond tourism. I approach travel with a journalistic lens of curiosity. I enjoy exploring the craft of hospitality in various settings. Emirates stands out for its consistent service in airlines. Domestic travel in the US faces significant challenges. Delta is a reliable airline with good cleaning standards. Long haul flights require hydration and sleep management. Airline food can be avoided, but some options are good. Airports with direct rail links are preferred for efficiency. Using services like PS can enhance the airport experience. Lounges should reflect the brand’s identity and hospitality. WhatsApp is essential for maintaining international connections. Language barriers can be navigated with humility and respect. Traveling anonymously can enhance the experience of a place. Exploring Africa should not be delayed; it’s a rich experience.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Travel Philosophy

01:55 The Essence of Travel as a Lifestyle

05:50 Celebrating Hospitality and Unique Experiences

09:53 Merging Business and Personal Travel

13:58 Cultural Insights from Japan

18:05 Choosing Destinations and Personal Connections

21:54 Researching New Destinations

26:03 The Role of Airlines in Travel Experience

32:29 Navigating Airline Experiences

39:14 Airport Strategies and Efficiency

46:11 Staying Connected While Traveling

54:47 Cultural Nuances and Language Barriers

01:02:03 Reflections on Travel and Personal Growt