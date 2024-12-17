Subscribe
Belmond Expansion, Family Luxury and a ‘Stupid’ Jet Fuel

Rashaad Jorden
Today at 5:49 AM EST
interior of a light-filled dining car.

Skift Take

Today's podcast looks at Belmond's experiences, independent hotel ideas, and the fuel that has aviation leaders talking.
Series: Skift Daily Briefing

Skift Daily Briefing Podcast

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Presented by Criteo.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Tuesday, December 17, 2024, and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Episode Notes

Luxury travel brand Belmond is emphasizing experiences in its most significant expansion since being purchased by LVMH in 2019, reports Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill. 

Belmond is adding high-end trains and exclusive property developments to its portfolio next year as wealthy travelers increasingly cover immersive experiences. The company will launch the Britannic Explorer in July as the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales. 

Belmond will also open its first standalone private villa the same month. In addition, the company is launching a 12-star Michelin Cruise that takes travelers through the French region of Burgundy.  

Next, Columnist Colin Nagy explains how family-owned hotels are adding their own touches to luxury.

Nagy notes that more travelers are becoming fed up with conspicuous consumption and manufactured experiences. He adds that travelers are instead seeking experiences that are understated, thoughtful and deeply personal. 

Nagy writes that corporate chains are struggling to meet a growing segment of travelers’ sophisticated expectations, which include creating a meaningful local economic impact. In addition, he cites the Baur au Lac in Zurich as one family-run hotel that approaches hospitality differently from its corporate counterparts. A member of the family who runs the hotel says they’re free to craft the guest experience the way they think it should be.

Finally, Research Analyst Robin Gilbert-Jones examines sustainable aviation fuel, a fiercely debated topic in an aviation industry that has struggled to go green.

Sustainable aviation fuel currently represents less than 1% of global jet fuel usage. The U.S. Department of Energy is aiming for 100% of the country’s jet fuel demand to be sustainable by 2050. However, Gilbert-Jones writes there’s enormous resistance to those lofty targets, with AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes calling sustainable aviation fuel “stupid.”

Gilbert-Jones addresses the risks surrounding sustainable aviation fuel, noting that it’s considerably more expensive than jet fuel and fuel is already airlines’ biggest operating cost. 

Tags: luxury, skift daily briefing, skift podcast, sustainable aviation fuel

Photo Credit: The interior dining car on a Belmond train.  Belmond

