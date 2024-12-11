How AlUla Is Redefining Luxury Travel for the Modern Explorer

The luxury travel sector is shifting towards deeper cultural engagement and authenticity. AlUla is carving out its niche in the industry by offering travelers exclusive access to one of the world's most ancient civilizations.

A new generation of travelers is redefining what luxury means today. According to research by Virtuoso, modern luxury travelers prioritize curiosity, joy, and awe, with 77 percent seeking exploration and 57 percent drawn to nature. The search suggests that their motivations are more personal — they view luxury as a way to express themselves rather than a status symbol.

As discerning travelers increasingly search for local cultural experiences that offer a true sense of place, Saudi’s ancient city AlUla is answering their call by offering a profound connection to its historical and natural landscape.

A New Chapter in Heritage Tourism

Situated in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a newly discovered destination in the world of heritage tourism. The city only opened its doors to its untouched landscapes four years ago, aiming to offer an authentic experience rarely found in today’s crowded tourist hotspots. It has since earned accolades, such as being named one of Condé Nast Traveller’s New Seven Wonders of the World and securing two spots on TIME magazine’s 2024 World’s Greatest Places list.

“AlUla is where ancient heritage meets modern luxury. We’re committed to creating a destination that offers truly transformative experiences, where history, culture, and nature come together in meaningful ways, underpinned by robust sustainability principles,” said Phillip Jones, chief tourism officer of the Royal Commission for AlUla. “Our goal is to preserve the authenticity of AlUla while offering travelers a unique and memorable journey that goes beyond traditional tourism.”

A 200,000-Year Legacy

At the heart of AlUla’s historical treasures lies Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site. Spanning 52 hectares, Hegra offers a glimpse into the Nabataean civilization, with over 100 intricately carved tombs serving as timeless reminders of their ingenuity.

The city is also home to the Dadan site, the capital of the ancient Dadanite and Lihyanite kingdoms, and Jabal Ikmah, an open-air library of petroglyphs and inscriptions that span from Neolithic hunting scenes to Nabataean warnings, offering visitors rare insights into the past. Some carvings even depict species that have long since disappeared, such as the aurochs, a mighty ancestor of modern cattle, and the Arabian ostrich.

These immersive experiences allow visitors to engage with ancient civilizations in an authentic and personal way. Guided tours led by local Rawis, custodians of their region’s heritage, ensure that AlUla’s historical sites bring ancient narratives to life through passionate storytelling.

In addition to its immense cultural heritage, AlUla’s canyons and unique rock formations reveal nearly a billion years of natural history. Visitors can witness an incredible diversity of geological formations, from ancient metamorphic rocks shaped by tectonic shifts and submersion to extinct volcanoes and magma trails that tell of a fiery past.

“Traveling through AlUla is like journeying through Earth’s geological timeline, with each layer of rock revealing a new chapter in the planet’s evolution. It’s a place where visitors can observe and deeply feel history and nature. It is, in its very essence, truly revitalizing,” said Melanie de Souza, executive director of destination marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla. “Our vision is to offer an unparalleled experience that fosters personal transformation and a deeper understanding of the world around us.”

A Global Artistic Canvas

Ancient rock art coexists with contemporary installations at AlUla today. Located in the heart of AlUla Old Town, the Al Jadidah Arts District is the city’s hub of creativity, regularly hosting exhibitions featuring local and international artists. The district features colorful murals created using natural pigments, depicting local flora, fauna, and cultural heritage, with an eclectic mix of shops, galleries, and restaurants.

Also located in the Arts District, Madrasat Addeera, once the Old Girls’ School, plays an important role in sustaining local traditions and empowering the community. It provides women with the skills to participate in AlUla’s growing cultural economy and offers workshops in jewelry-making, embroidery, and ceramics, many of which are historically tied to AlUla’s rich heritage.

Another cultural milestone for the region occurred when Desert X AlUla, a cultural event originally from Southern California’s Coachella Valley, expanded to AlUla in early 2020. This marked Saudi Arabia’s first site-responsive art exhibition and the first time Desert X was held outside the United States.

Looking ahead, AlUla aims to raise its cultural profile even further with the upcoming Wadi AlFann, or “Valley of the Arts,” a new cultural destination that will blend large-scale art installations with AlUla’s natural landscape, creating a fusion of art and environment on a scale yet unseen. Featuring transformative works by leading global artists, including American visionaries James Turrell and Michael Heizer, the destination aims to cement AlUla’s reputation as a center of contemporary art.

Heritage Meets Contemporary Expression

AlUla has recently launched AlUla Moments, a year-long event program that transforms historic sites into venues for modern expression to honor its past as a crossroads for cultural exchange. Events like the AlUla Arts, Winter at Tantora, and the Ancient Kingdoms Festivals showcase the region’s blend of tradition and innovation. At the same time, heritage sports like the Falcon Cup and the Camel Cup connect visitors to AlUla’s past.

Extreme endurance races like Desert Blaze, known as the “hottest race in the region,” attract global adventurers, while the Azimuth Festival taps into the growing trend of gig-tripping, appealing to younger generations seeking experiences with live music performances amid stunning desert landscapes.

The musical offerings continue at the Maraya Concert Hall, the world’s largest mirror-clad building, which blends into the AlUla desert at certain times of day. Its reflective facade has served as the backdrop for global music legends such as Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Enrique Iglesias, and John Legend. As a 500-seat venue, Maraya is helping AlUla establish itself as a center for international music events and year-round arts and entertainment.

Adventures Amidst Nature

AlUla provides a range of experiences for adrenaline enthusiasts, including rock climbing through ancient canyons, soaring above the desert in a hot air balloon, or hiking along trails that showcase the region’s geography. One of the most popular adventure activities is Saudi Arabia’s longest and fastest zipline, with aerial views at speeds up to 74.5 mph (120 km/h). Visitors looking for a more peaceful connection to nature can enjoy stargazing in AlUla’s pollution-free skies.

AlUla’s accommodations also reflect its commitment to meaningful travel experiences. Habitas AlUla offers its eco-friendly villas, and Banyan Tree AlUla is designed around Arabian heritage, both offering experiences that emphasize wellness. Dar Tantora by The House Hotel in AlUla’s Old Town delivers boutique charm steeped in history for a more intimate experience. Additionally, Shaden Resort offers deluxe rooms and private villas surrounded by canyons, while Cloud7 Residence provides stylish, modern accommodations designed for more extended stays.

“With a strong emphasis on cultural preservation, sustainability, and purposeful tourism development, AlUla offers travelers access to one of the world’s most extraordinary regions. Each visit provides a unique connection to a relatively untouched desert landscape and a community heritage that dates back millennia. AlUla goes beyond traditional tourism, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in both the ancient and the modern,” said de Souza.

