Skift Aviation Forum Video: Designing a Premium Lounge Experience for Today’s Traveler

In this video from Skift Aviation Forum 2024, Amy Bernard of American Express Travel discusses how the rising demand for premium experiences, personalized amenities, and best-in-class service is driving innovation in Centurion Lounges across airports globally.

In this video:

Travelers, particularly those of younger generations, increasingly expect premium, personalized travel perks. American Express’s 30 Centurion Lounges are adapting by offering eligible card members high-quality premium dining, locally-inspired design elements, and multifunctional spaces that enhance the airport experience.

Innovations such as expanded lounge spaces, partnerships with renowned chefs, and features like coffee bars and speakeasies reflect the evolution of lounge design to balance luxury with increased capacity.

In this video from Skift Aviation Forum, Amy Bernard, vice president and GM of global lounge experiences at American Express Travel, joined Skift President Carolyn Kremins to discuss how The Centurion Lounges are evolving to meet changing traveler expectations. Lounges have become a key differentiator in the premium travel space, particularly for younger eligible card members who value premium experiences and high-quality amenities. To address this, American Express has expanded lounge footprints in certain high-traffic locations like Seattle and San Francisco and opened Centurion Lounges in Atlanta and Washington D.C.

Partnerships are integral to the Centurion Lounge strategy, enhancing the appeal of these spaces. Collaborations with renowned Resy chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists elevate food and beverage offerings while giving guests a taste of the local culture. For example, the Centurion Lounge in Atlanta has a dedicated whiskey bar featuring specialty whiskey cocktails, and in the Centurion Lounge in Washington D.C., guests can order a cherry blossom-inspired cocktail. These initiatives reflect American Express’s focus on personalization and dining as cornerstones of its travel strategy.

These innovations align with broader travel trends, including the growing demand for premium culinary experiences and personalized touches. By blending global expertise with local flavors, such as working with renowned chefs, American Express caters to diverse tastes. Service is also a key differentiator for the Centurion Lounge. Guests have access to a dedicated team of Member Service Professionals who are available onsite to assist with card member requests, immediate needs, or travel-related questions.

This content was created collaboratively by American Express Travel and SkiftX.