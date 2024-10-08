Uber is offering a shuttle service with significantly cheaper fares to LaGuardia, but these rides will take place in 14-passenger vans and are only available from three locations in midtown Manhattan.

Booking a ride on a rideshare app to any major New York airport can get expensive, with fares sometimes costing well over $100.

But starting Tuesday, Uber is offering an alternative: It can take you to and from LaGuardia Airport for $18 each way.

Rides on the “Uber Shuttle” can be booked between seven days or five minutes before a shuttle departs. However, these rides are shared — vehicles will be able to fit up to 14 passengers. Each rider is allowed a personal item and a carry-on or checked bag.

The shuttles will run every 30 minutes from 5 a.m. to 10:45 p.m., seven days a week. So far, the stops are limited to midtown Manhattan and include:

Port Authority Terminal

Grand Central Terminal

Penn Station

Uber shuttles will drop passengers off to LaGuardia Terminals B and C.

While LaGuardia offers a shuttle service to the airport, these shuttles can often take a lot longer than a car and many travelers are not as familiar with the option.

Uber announced the initiative during a climate event in London on Tuesday. It didn’t say if or when it would start a similar service out of Newark or JFK.

The rideshare app also has a shuttle service available in Egypt, India, Brazil and Mexico.

A shuttle to LaGuardia can be booked through the Uber app. When the shuttle arrives, passengers will receive a QR code ticket and a unique pin validated by the driver.

