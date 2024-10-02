Through the codeshare, Delta has decided to closely align itself with Saudi Arabia. Its competitors — American and United — already have agreements with Qatar Airways and Emirates, respectively.

Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday that it signed a codeshare with Saudia Airlines, Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier.

Through the codeshare, Delta said its customers would gain access to nine destinations in Saudi Arabia. Saudia customers will be able to access 12 U.S. destinations through Delta’s hubs at JFK and LAX.

Codeshares allow airlines to sell seats on each others’ flights. Delta and Saudia will start selling codeshare itineraries as soon as they receive the necessary government approvals.

“This partnership between two legacy airlines fosters greater collaboration between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States, opening up new possibilities for commercial and tourism relations,” said Saudia chief commercial officer Arved Von Zur Muehlen in a statement.

The codeshare with Saudia comes as Delta has decided to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia. American Airlines has a strategic partnership with Qatar Airways and United Airlines has one with Emirates. Before the codeshare, Delta just had an interline agreement with Saudia.

In July, Delta also signed a preliminary agreement with startup carrier Riyadh Air, which is expected to launch flights next year.



Saudia recently placed a major order for more than 100 new Airbus jets as part of its ambitious growth plans. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said the reasoning for the order was tied to Saudi Arabia’s “Saudi Vision 2030,” a plan to build the tourist economy.