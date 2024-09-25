By launching Skift Elevate, Skift is leading the charge in making the travel industry more inclusive. The initiative is a reminder that diversity isn’t just a moral issue — it’s a business imperative.

Skift Elevate is a new initiative focused on empowering underrepresented voices in the travel industry. The inaugural event, held at the Skift Global Forum, featured leading women discussing topics such as gender equity, leadership development, and workplace inclusivity. Skift aims to expand the program through a series of events, content initiatives, and partnerships to drive systemic change in the industry.

Skift is advancing its commitment to shaping the future of the travel industry with the launch of Skift Elevate, an initiative dedicated to empowering underrepresented voices within the sector.

“At Skift, we envision a future where the travel industry not only thrives but also becomes more equitable,” said Rafat Ali, Skift’s co-founder and CEO. “Skift Elevate reflects this vision by fostering collaboration and innovation to tackle the challenges that go beyond traditional business boundaries.”

The inaugural Skift Elevate event took place at Skift’s Global Forum in New York, alongside the debut of Skift’s Generation Next: The Women Shaping Travel’s Future list. The event brought together leading women from the travel industry to address critical topics such as gender equity, leadership development, and fostering inclusivity in the workplace.

“Our goal is to set a new benchmark for responsible travel that benefits both the businesses and the communities they serve,” said Carolyn Kremins, President of Skift. “Skift Elevate is not just an initiative — it’s a movement to drive meaningful, collective action across the industry.”

Prominent industry leaders, including Alessandra Alonso of Women in Travel CIC, Zina Bencheikh of Intrepid Travel, and Shannon Knapp, CEO of The Leading Hotels of the World, shared insights on empowering women’s voices and strengthening leadership pathways.

“We are honored to kick off Skift Elevate with such an impactful event,” said Sarah Kopit, Editor-in-Chief at Skift. “The conversations were both inspiring and practical, providing attendees with actionable strategies to support the next generation of women leaders.”

The inaugural Skift Elevate event at the Skift Global Forum, September 2024.

The event catalyzed important discussions around creating a more diverse leadership pipeline and encouraged participants to drive change within their organizations.

“This isn’t just about one event or a single moment,” added Kremins. “It’s about sparking lasting, systemic change in the industry. We are inviting everyone — from senior executives to emerging talent — to be part of this transformation.”

Over the coming months, Skift plans to further expand the Elevate program through a series of event activations, content initiatives, and industry partnerships to help bring the message to stakeholders across the industry.

For more information on Skift Elevate and how to get involved, please email [email protected].