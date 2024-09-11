Connecticut is taking advantage of the publicity around Visit Florida's LGBTQ Travel page removal to signal its commitment to inclusivity.

Connecticut has launched a new campaign in response to Visit Florida taking down its “LGBTQ Travel” page.

“We decided to do this now in response to what we saw coming out of Florida, and we knew that this was not only a smart move, but it was also a right move from both a business standpoint, but more importantly from a moral standpoint,” said Anthony M. Anthony, chief marketing officer for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.

With a budget of $90,000, the campaign will be entirely digital and run through October. Images will include pictures of drag brunches, LGBTQ musical groups and other events and activities from Visit Connecticut’s LGBTQ+ page. It will feature messaging emphasizing the state’s commitment to inclusivity.

“We want to do everything that we can to not only tell people that they should visit Connecticut because of its inclusivity and welcoming nature, but also consider living and working here,” said Anthony. Florida has become a growing source market for Connecticut.

Visit Florida did not respond to requests for comment.

We want to send a strong message to those who may feel their needs and identities are being sidelined, particularly those in FL, to know that in CT, you'll always be accepted.



Here you can make your home, career, and travel as a welcome addition to our small & inclusive state. pic.twitter.com/FgiHJ3zhCK — CT Visit (@CTvisit) September 9, 2024

Depending on public feedback, Connecticut could expand the campaign to include billboard and influencer partnerships, said Anthony.

Some time this year, Visit Florida removed its “LGBTQ Travel” page, which featured information on other businesses, beaches, and destinations friendly to LGBTQ travelers.

Other destinations within Florida have kept their LGBTQ+ travel pages. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Lauderdale, Visit Tampa Bay, the Florida Keys & Key West, Visit Orlando each still have their pages up.

“Visit Florida is a taxpayer funded organization and, as such, Visit Florida, our marketing strategy, our materials and our content must align with the state,” said Visit Florida CEO and President Dana Young on August 28.

At a press conference on August 28, Governor Ron DeSantis said Visit Florida shouldn’t have separate pages for travelers based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Our view as a state is we are the best place to visit, we’re welcome to all, but we’re not going to be segregating people by these different characteristics. That’s not how we’ve done business in any of things we’ve done,” he said.

Connecticut is the latest destination marketing organization to respond to Visit Florida. Enjoy Illinois updated its website with a display that said: “Lack of Love in the Sunshine State? Come to Illinois!”

“Since some states are removing LGBTQIA+ sections from their websites, we’ve decided to make it even easier to find more information about how Illinois embraces inclusivity,” the page reads.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, America’s first openly gay governor, posted on Facebook: “Hello gay tourists! Since Florida doesn’t want you, come on over to explore what Colorado has to offer!”