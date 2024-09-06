Azul is now the second-largest carrier in Brazil. The pandemic did little to deter its growth, but the airline must find a solution for its increasing debt levels. Could a merger fix this?

Skift Pro and Skift Research subscribers are able to read this exclusive extract from the latest Skift Research report . Get more insights from Skift Research to stay ahead of the industry.

Since its inception in 2009, Azul has had a remarkable journey. In the past 15 years, Azul has challenged the dominance of GOL-LATAM’s duopoly in Brazil's domestic market, effectively taking control of one-third of the market and overtaking GOL as the second-largest carrier.

How did it achieve this?

In our latest Skift Research report, I dug deeper into what makes Azul unique and gives it competitive advantages.

For starters, Azul offers direc