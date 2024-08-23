The pandemic may be in the rearview mirror for hotels and online travel agencies, but the challenges for those sectors are far from over — especially with the threat of a recession still looming.

The Skift Research team recently unveiled its State of Travel 2024 report, a 400-page that documents the consumer and business trends in various sectors of the travel industry — including hotels and online travel agencies.

Editor-in-Chief Sarah Kopit and Head of Research Seth Borko discussed these trends with Senior Research Analyst Pranavi Agarwal and Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill in this episode of the Skift Travel Podcast.

Episode Summary

In 2024, the travel and hotel industries are experiencing a significant transformation as they navigate the first fully post-pandemic year. The industry’s landscape has shifted, making comparisons to 2019 difficult due to evolving consumer behaviors and heightened competition. Hotels and online travel agencies (OTAs) face the challenge of maintaining their market share and relevance in a market where competition is fierce, and consumers are more price-sensitive. To stay competitive, legacy players must adapt and evolve their business models to meet the changing demands of travelers.

The potential for an economic recession poses additional challenges, particularly for leisure travel, which could see a decline in demand. However, luxury travel might prove resilient as affluent travelers continue to spend on high-end experiences. Conversely, midscale hotels may see a boost as travelers opt for more affordable options, trading down from luxury accommodations.

Gen Z is emerging as a critical demographic in the travel industry, with a strong preference for experiential travel over material possessions. This generation is expected to continue traveling even during economic uncertainty, but they will prioritize value and seek out unique, authentic experiences. Their influence is reshaping travel trends, as they favor experiences that offer more than just traditional sightseeing.

Additionally, travel loyalty credit card platforms like those offered by Capital One, Chase, and American Express are becoming increasingly powerful players in the industry. These platforms are not only challenging traditional hotel loyalty programs but are also redefining the competitive landscape. As a result, they are becoming significant drivers in the travel sector, offering travelers new ways to earn and redeem rewards, further influencing consumer choices and loyalty.