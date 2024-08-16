We frequently discuss CEOs in the travel industry, but what is their world really like? And what makes a successful CEO in the travel industry? Erik Blachford discusses that and more in this episde of the Skift Travel Podcast.

Erik Blachford is as well-versed as anyone to discuss the keys to being a successful CEO, especially in the travel industry. He has run several companies, including Expedia, TerraPass, and Butterfield & Robinson.

Blachford touched on the life of a CEO and more in this episode of the Skift Travel Podcast with Editor-in-Chief Sarah Kopit and Head of Research Seth Borko.

Key Points

Responsibility in Travel Leadership: Erik Blachford emphasized that being a CEO of a travel company involves taking responsibility for significant moments in people’s lives, whether it’s leisure or business travel. Ensuring that everything runs smoothly is crucial since travel experiences are highly personal and impactful.

Different Challenges Across Companies: Blachford highlighted the differences in managing tech-enabled companies like Expedia versus high-end, personalized travel services like Butterfield Robinson. While tech companies focus on product accuracy and availability, luxury travel companies prioritize creating “wow moments” and personalized experiences.

Role of a CEO: The CEO’s role is described as a mix of leadership, visibility, and decision-making. Much of the job involves supporting the team, ensuring decisions are made efficiently, and maintaining a consistent operational cadence. Blachford also noted the importance of repetition in communication to reinforce key messages.

Remote vs. In-Person Work: Blachford discussed the impact of remote work on company culture, stating that either fully remote or fully in-person models can work well, but the “murky middle” is challenging. He emphasized the importance of clear decision-making regarding work models to avoid uncertainty among employees.

Qualities of a Successful CEO: Blachford highlighted several key qualities for a CEO, including strong communication and people skills, a deep interest in HR, and a passion for at least one functional area of the company. He stressed that a CEO must be deeply curious and invested in a specific domain, which helps them connect with the organization and drive its success.

