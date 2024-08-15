Skift Take

If this deals truly helps Despegar better focus on its core services — selling travel — then it would seem to make sense. In the process, Despegar gets leaner.

Dennis Schaal

Despegar, the largest online travel company in Latin America, sold its destination management unit, BDExperience, to World2Meet, a division of Spain-based tourism company, Iberostar Group.

With the sale — the financial terms of which were not disclosed — nearly 600 Despegar employees, about 13% of its workforce, will become World2Meet employees. The deal closed August 1, but Despegar announced it Thursday.

Despegar Chief Financial Officer Amit Singh said its divestment of BD Experience would have a “material” impact on the company’s financials. He added that the revenue per BD Experience employee is “slightly lower” than the average.

As part of the deal, Despegar and World2Meet entered into a long-term strategic alliance in which World2Meet will provide Despegar with destination services in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, Despegar said.

Despegar CEO Damian Scokin said in a statement Thursday that his company did the deal so it could streamline its operation and focus on its core services.

What Is a Destination Management Company?

Destination management companies use a network of travel providers in a given destination to handle the needs of tourists, including things such as airport transfers, logistics support, and special events, for example.

As a Despegar brand, BDExperience, which has a 30-year track record, helped tourists with group and private tours, airport transfers, and “personalized assistance,” Despegar said.

Iberostar Group is a global tourism company specializing in hotels and resorts, a vacation club, and destination services.

Have a confidential tip for Skift? Get in touch

Dennis Schaal

Dennis Schaal, Skift

August 15th, 2024 at 4:59 PM EDT

Tags: despegar, earnings, iberostar, mergers and acquisitions, online travel newsletter

Photo credit: A screenshot from a video of a Despegar travel show. Despegar/YouTube

Up Next

Loading next stories