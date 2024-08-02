Atlantis Resorts will name Paul Baker as its new president, according to an internal memo obtained by Skift that was written by Philippe Zuber, the CEO of Kerzner International, the operator of the Atlantis brand.

Baker brings casino experience as hotels in the UAE review new rules for gaming recently released by regulators.

Baker was previously president of the Grand Lisboa Palace in Macau, a $5 billion resort with close to 1,900 rooms, 300 game tables and 1,150 slot machines. He has close to two decades experience in the industry and spent a year as executive vice president of Wynn Macau, and five years as vice president of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.



The memo says Baker will start August 26. Atlantis declined to comment.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Baker as President, Atlantis. In his new role, Paul will be reporting to myself,” writes Zuber. “Paul brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to our organization. Throughout Paul’s career, working in key markets including Las Vegas, America, Malaysia, and Macau, China, Paul has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership and a deep understanding of the integrated resort industry.”

Atlantis President Paul Baker

The memo adds that Baker will “initially” work across Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, while the brand’s resort in China – Atlantis Sanya – will be led by long-time Kernzer VP Martin Chung “until Baker has been fully orientated into the brand.”

Baker replaces Tim Kelly who officially left Atlantis last month to head up City of Dreams in Macau. Kelly also came from a gaming background.

Atlantis The Palm and Royal are two of the largest and most famous hotels in Dubai.