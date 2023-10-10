Timothy Kelly has been promoted to global president of Dubai’s mega-resort brand Atlantis, as the group confirms it will expand overseas. In his new role, Kelly will oversee Atlantis Dubai, Sanya and the expansion of the Atlantis brand globally. This puts him in charge of both Atlantis The Palm and Royal, and the China hotel.

Operators Kerzner International said in a statement: “The A-team is so proud of his achievement and we are excited to see this new chapter in his career with Kerzner International unfold. We look forward to an exciting future of growth and unlimited possibilities for the Atlantis brand under his leadership.”

Kelly has spent the last six years as managing director and executive vice president for Atlantis Dubai. Prior to that, his background was in mega-resorts in Las Vegas and Asia. For four years, he was SVP of resort operations at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau.

Starting in 1993, Kelly spent almost 20 years with fellow casino major MGM, where he rose up to VP of hotel operations at MGM Grand.

Many speculate Atlantis may go to Vegas next, or would at least fit well alongside other all-out properties such as the Caesars Palace or Wynn.

In May of this year, Kelly told Bloomberg he wants as many as four more Atlantis hotels around the world. “We’re hoping this year to earmark a couple of deals,” he said, adding that the company is looking at Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North America.