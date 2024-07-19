Air France-KLM said revenue will come in below what it was expecting due to the Paris Olympics, but CEO Ben Smith sees value in the global exposure.

The Skift Travel Podcast is going all-in on the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris with several interviews lined up. First up is a discussion with Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith, whose company is an official partner for this year’s Games.

Smith touched on the impact of the Paris Olympics and much more — including his career and the company’s approach to sustainability — in this episode of the Skift Travel Podcast with Head of Research Seth Borko and Editor-in-Chief Sarah Kopit.

Ben Smith’s Aviation Career and Role: Ben Smith, the CEO of Air France-KLM, has an extensive background in aviation, starting his career in Canada and eventually becoming the first non-French CEO of Air France-KLM in 2018.

Air France-KLM’s Role in the Paris Olympics: Air France-KLM is an official partner of the Paris Olympics. While the Games might lead to lower-than-expected revenue due to business travelers avoiding Paris and increased hotel prices, Smith said the company values the global exposure and long-term benefits of the partnership.

Sustainability Efforts: Sustainability is a significant focus for Air France-KLM. Smith discussed the importance of a level playing field for implementing sustainable aviation initiatives and the challenges associated with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and noise reduction.

Intermodality and Train Connections: The airline is enhancing its intermodal transportation options, including partnerships with French rail operator SNCF, to provide seamless connections between flights and high-speed trains, reducing short-haul flights and contributing to sustainability goals.

Tourism Trends and Challenges: Overtourism and climate change are influencing travel trends. The discussion highlighted the pushback against mass tourism in cities like Barcelona and the potential for increased interest in cooler Nordic destinations during the summer due to global warming.

This episode of the Skift Travel Podcast features an interview with Ben Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, discussing the upcoming Paris Olympics and the airline’s role as an official partner. The conversation touches on Air France-KLM’s preparations for the Olympics and the expected impact on revenue. Despite a potential short-term dip in revenue, Smith believes the Olympics will provide his company long-term exposure benefits.

Smith also talks about sustainability in aviation, stressing the need for all airlines to adopt sustainable practices. The discussion covers the challenges caused by overtourism and environmental regulations, particularly at hubs like Charles de Gaulle and Schiphol.

The podcast also delves into the possibility of industry consolidation and Air France-KLM’s strategic priorities, including its interest in the Nordic market through its stake in SAS. Lastly, the conversation addresses the possible future trends in tourism influenced by climate change.