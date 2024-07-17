Mews has made nine company acquisitions so far and it's got the funding to do more deals.

Mews has acquired nine companies in the past several years. Are more deals coming?

“Definitely,” said founder Richard Valtr.

The Amsterdam-based company primarily provides a property management system for hotels, which handles operations like check-in and check-out, guest management, and housekeeping.

Mews raised $110 million in March 2024 and $185 million in late 2022. Part of the strategy for deploying that money is for growing the company via acquisition.

There are many small hotel tech companies worldwide, and it often makes sense for them to join forces with larger entities rather than continuing independently, Valtr said.

For a well-funded company like Mews, that works out well. It recently acquired a Germany-based hotel tech system that added 700 properties to the Mews portfolio.

“We know what we’re building from a 20-year perspective, so how can we just do this quickly?” Valtr said.

It’s estimated that there are hundreds of thousands of hotels in the world and millions of rooms, yet the market share leader for property management systems — Oracle Hospitality — has its tech in about 40,000 properties.

The Cloudbeds tech is in around 20,000 hotels, and the Mews tech is in around 5,000.

So, Valtr believes there’s a lot of room for the entire industry to grow.

“Ultimately, we believe that this is a growth industry, as in, every single hotel company and hotel system should be much bigger than it actually is. We think that it should be one of the biggest industries in the world,” he said.