Not only are there no China-India direct flights, Chinese nationals have also reported facing difficulties while applying for an Indian visa.

Skift Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia is joined by business leaders, and experts from throughout the industry and Skift’s newsroom, to explore the challenges, opportunities, and trends shaping the Indian travel industry.

This week on the Skift India Travel Podcast, Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia and India Reporter Bulbul Dhawan delve into the significant decline in India-China flight connectivity since December 2019: There had been 539 direct passenger flights – and now there are none.

It’s a sharp contrast with India’s connectivity to the Middle East. That’s thriving, with ambitious tourism targets from countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and Qatar.

Also discussed is the growing importance of India as a key tourism source market for the U.S. and financial technology company Paytm’s strategic moves to enhance its travel offerings through partnerships with travel aggregators and airlines.

Key Points

Suspension of Flights Between India and China: Pre-Covid, there were 539 direct flights between India and China. Now, zero. The suspension was triggered by Covid, and exacerbated by 2020 border tensions. It has real impact on travel time and costs: Pre-2020, direct flights were 6 hours and $350-$550; now they’re 10.5+ hours and $650-$1,280.

India-Middle East Connectivity: Contrasts with India-China, highly lucrative short-haul market. Middle Eastern countries set ambitious tourism targets. Easier visa processes and direct connectivity boost travel.

India as a Key Tourism Source Market: Rising economic prosperity, large population, and growing disposable income drive outbound tourism. Significant growth in Indian travelers to the U.S., with 1.7 million visitors in 2023, expected to rise. Visa wait times to the U.S. remain long, over 300 days from many Indian cities. The U.S. government is working to address delays.

Paytm’s Travel Segment Expansion: Partnership with Skyscanner, Google Flights, Wego. Successful quarter for flight bookings, notable growth in market share among OTAs. Introduction of new features like free cancellation service.

Listen Now

