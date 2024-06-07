Today’s meeting planners face unique challenges driven by evolving attendee expectations, technological advancements, and the ongoing need for flexibility. This video explores how Fontainebleau Las Vegas is redefining luxury meetings to meet these challenges.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

Dynamic and diverse, Las Vegas’ meetings and events landscape is characterized by its ability to host large-scale conventions, trade shows, corporate meetings, and unique experiential events. As one of the world’s top destinations for business and leisure travel, Las Vegas offers a range of facilities, services, and attractions, making it a premier choice for event planners.

Las Vegas’ newest luxury hotel, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, is raising the bar on the city’s meetings and events landscape even further with a unique blend of luxury and functionality that pays homage to the brand’s 70-year history. This new addition to the Las Vegas Strip is not just a hotel — it’s a destination that promises an unparalleled experience for attendees and event planners alike.

Designed with Planners’ Needs in Mind

Fontainebleau Las Vegas was thoughtfully designed to cater to the specific needs of today’s meeting planners — with flexible and versatile spaces, advanced technology infrastructure, unique experiential venues, and comprehensive amenities.

“One of the standout features of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is its vertical design, which greatly enhances the attendee experience,” said Carmen Rubino, Jr., VP of sales at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. “Unlike many Las Vegas hotels where it takes a long time to navigate from the front desk to meeting spaces and guest rooms, Fontainebleau offers easy and quick access throughout the property.”

This vertical layout includes one of the largest ballrooms in Las Vegas at 105,000 square feet, divisible into 14 sections, with additional ballrooms of 41,000 and 31,000 square feet below. With 57 breakout rooms, the hotel’s 25-acre footprint efficiently maximizes meeting space, making it an ideal choice for planners.

“We were very intrigued by Fontainebleau’s variety of spaces for meetings and networking, including a wide selection of world-class bars and restaurants,” said Jay Weintraub, co-founder and CEO of Connectiv Holdings, a live events studio that works with Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Unmatched Versatility and Convenience

Meeting planners are increasingly seeking properties that offer unique and experiential venues, moving away from traditional ballrooms and standard air walls. Fontainebleau Las Vegas caters to this demand with its innovative spaces, such as meeting rooms with natural daylight and venues that provide flexibility for both indoor and outdoor events. These spaces are complemented by amenities rarely found in most hotels, including a dedicated theater.

“This focus on providing varied and engaging environments sets Fontainebleau Las Vegas apart as a top choice for modern event planning,” said Kurt Wuebbenhorst, SVP of sales, catering, and events at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. “We think of Fontainebleau Las Vegas as a masterpiece — a flexible canvas on which you can paint your perfect event.”

Setting a New Level of Luxury for Vegas Events

Luxury and personalized service are at the heart of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Whether it’s an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, every detail is meticulously managed to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience.

“We curate and craft every experience for our customers,” Wuebbenhorst said. “We want to make sure they know we thought of them from arrival to departure.”

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is poised to become a landmark on the Las Vegas Strip, offering a new level of luxury and versatility for meetings and events. With its iconic brand, state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to providing an exceptional guest experience, the hotel aims to redefine what it means to host an event in Las Vegas.

Find out more about planning a meeting at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

This content was created collaboratively by Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.