Thailand remains a strong destination post Covid. Tour operators are flocking to the country and playing a significant role in how travel evolves.

Klook, a leading platform for travel experiences in Asia, signed a letter of intent with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to boost experiences in the country. The company is hoping to double the number of bookings it has for tourism packages to Thailand this year.

Klook says it is focusing on events, from Muay Thai matches to music festivals to Michelin visits and river cruises. The collaboration should have a particular impact on ticketing, as it allows the company to offer an integrated booking experience to major festivals and top attractions.

Klook is also planning to promote the less obvious attractions and support small to medium operators by providing digitalization tools that can bring offerings online and showcase them to a global audience.

Thailand Gaining in Popularity

Thailand is a long-time travel favorite and it bounced back strong after COVID. Klook says the country has had a 44% growth in foreign tourist arrivals over the past year and a Travel Pulse survey shows that travelers are looking to increase their target budgets for Thailand in 2024 by up to 50%.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand conducted its own survey echoing these results. They found that tourists are spending more on luxury accommodations despite higher airfares and that the use of online platforms for travel arrangements is rising, with tour operators “still playing a significant role.”

Other tour operators, such as EF World Journeys, which offers educational tours, say Thailand is a growing favorite for North American travelers and that it remains one of the top three most popular destinations in Asia.

“Year-to-date, EF Go Ahead Tours has realized nearly 60% year-over-year growth in bookings to Thailand, adding several new tour offerings in the country to meet the demand in the region,” says Heidi Durflinger, President of EF World Journeys which operates two of their offerings.

“Based on our trending destinations data, which is based on thousands of demand indicators amongst younger adult travelers (18-35), tours in Thailand have been a consistent top 5 destination for bookings during Spring Break, but we are also seeing strong demand for Thailand from travelers seeking international beach vacations all year round,” said Heather Leisman, President, EF Ultimate Break.