A man-made island off the shore of Dubai promising to be environmental? Let's see.

A man-made island four times the size of Manhattan’s Central Park may not sound very “eco,” but the Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai is promising to house an “eco-resort,” a wellness resort, and a wellness club and various other facilities.

According to new plans released by developers, 30% of the project will run on renewable energy. Upon completion, more than 35,000 residents are expected to live there.

Palm Jebel Ali is a dormant-now-revived mega-development greenlit by the emirate’s ruler in May 2023. Sheikh Mohammed said the island will have an area of 13.4 sq km, add 110 km of coast to Dubai and be home to more than 80 hotels and resorts.

No opening date has been given but off-plan villas along the island’s fronds are already being sold for millions. No hotel operator has been named yet.

Sister island Palm Jumeirah is Dubai’s epicenter for dramatic hotels, including two Atlantis resorts, a Waldorf Astoria, a St. Regis and many more.

Here is the list of facilities released by developer Nakheel:

Signature Yacht Club

Town Center (Crescent A)

Lifestyle Mall

Leisure Park

Beach Clubs

Sunset Beach

Promenade

Family Club Beach

Iconic Tower with 360° Panoramic Views

Sunset Waterfront Promenade

Sports & Wellness Club

Family Resort

Signature Wellness Resort

Celebration Village

Gateway Towers

Eco Resort

In 2002, Nakheel, a real estate developer in Dubai, launched the Palm Jebel Ali project, aiming to surpass the size of Palm Jumeirah.

Construction commenced the same year, involving extensive dredging and land reclamation utilizing sand from the seabed. Plans encompassed residential, commercial, leisure, and hospitality sectors, including luxury hotels and marinas.

Despite these aspirations, Palm Jebel Ali encountered obstacles and delays. The global financial crisis of 2008 inflicted a severe blow to Dubai’s real estate sector, halting many projects, including Palm Jebel Ali. It was only in 2023 that the project resumed work.