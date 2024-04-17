The UAE has endured its worst storm in 75 years with severe disruption to ground and air transportation.

Historic storms across the UAE and the wider Gulf have halted operations at the region’s major airports. On Tuesday, the Dubai saw its worst rainfall in 75 years and the disruption has continued into Wednesday.

The area saw more than 10 inches (254.8mm) of rain in less than 24 hours.

Dubai International Airport – one of the busiest hubs in the world – said this morning passengers should not come to the airport.

⚠️We advise you NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary.

Flights continue to be delayed and diverted. Please check your flight status directly with your airline.



We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions. — DXB (@DXB) April 17, 2024

In a statement published on Wednesday morning, the airport said: “We’re continuously working hard with our emergency response teams and service partners to restore normal operations as quickly as possible and provide support for guests. Flights are delayed and some diverted with many airlines impacted by displaced crew.”

Emirates Network Severely Impacted

Multiple Emirates’ flights to and from Dubai International Airport are experiencing delays

The company said: “We are working hard to get all affected passengers to their final destination safely, and will provide updates as soon as possible”.

Emirates has confirmed the suspension of check-ins for passengers departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) from 8:00AM today until midnight, citing “bad weather and road conditions.”

Dubai Airport enjoying a light shower 👀✈️ pic.twitter.com/4g9pEf3RKg — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) April 16, 2024

“Passengers arriving in Dubai and already in transit will continue to be processed for their flights,” the airline clarified in a post on X early Wednesday.

“Customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals, and are advised to check the latest flight schedules,” Emirates said.

On Tuesday, around 17 flights to and from the hub were canceled. Etihad and Emirates released statements urging passengers to monitor weather updates and allocate additional time for traveling to the airport.