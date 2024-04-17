From rethinking menus to opting for more comfortable and sustainable bedding, American is hoping to win over more premium travelers with more premium products.

As airlines capitalize on a post-pandemic surge in premium travel, American Airlines announced a rollout of new amenities to enhance customer experience.

Other carriers aren’t shy about their focus on premium travel. Delta Air Lines, for one, boasted $19.1 billion in revenue from premium seats last year.

American already shared its goal of expanding first class seating on domestic flights. Now, the airline plans to offer an upgraded set of perks to flyers across cabins.

American Airlines Adjusts to Post-Pandemic Travel Trends

“We are super focused on expanding the premium experience,” said Raphael Girardoni, managing director of customer experience product and design.

American isn’t new to the conversation on premium travel. In 2022, American Airlines said it wanted to add over 45% more premium seats on long-haul aircraft by 2026. New Flagship Suite premium seats are set to debut this year on American’s Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300 and Airbus A321XLR planes.

These Flagship Suites will include privacy doors, and seats will feature a chaise lounge. The 787-9 and 777-300 premium suites will feature more space and storage areas.

“In this post-pandemic world, travel is so aspirational,” said Kim Cisek, VP of customer experience. “And this gives us an opportunity to refresh.”

Cisek and Girardoni said American Airlines incorporated customer feedback into every aspect of its revamped experience, from the bedding to the amenity kits. The team wants customers to explore brands and gain new experiences onboard.

A New Slate of Products

While most perks will span Flagship First Class, Flagship Business Class, and Premium Economy, Girardoni said American hopes to accommodate all flyers through the initiative.

Here are some highlights passengers can expect on future trips: