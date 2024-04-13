Airlines are halting service to Israel as tensions in the Middle East escalate due to Iran’s "imminent attack" on Israel.

Airlines are responding to a dramatic escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran.

Iran has launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel. The widely anticipated attack is seen as retaliation after an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria last week.

The knock-on impact to aviation has been immediate, and is developing quickly. As well as diversions and cancellations into Tel Aviv, airspace over Israel, Iran, Iraq and Jordan has been closed or heavily restricted.

Airlines Cancel Flights

El Al: Israeli national carrier El Al said it was canceling more than a dozen flights from Tel Aviv due to the situation.

United Airlines was among the major carriers to cancel its service to Tel Aviv on Saturday. The U.S. carrier later said it was also canceling its Saturday flight to Amman, Jordan. It is currently not planning to cancel its Sunday service to Tel Aviv.

“We have canceled Saturday’s planned flight from Newark to Tel Aviv and its associated return flight due to restrictions on Israeli airspace,” a United spokesperson said. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will make decisions on upcoming flights with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews.”

Etihad reported changes to its routes: “Following notification of the closure of airspace over Israel, Jordan and Iraq, Etihad is re-routing a number of its European and North American flights on Sunday 14 April to overfly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This is likely to cause some disruption and delay to a number of flights over the course of the day.”

Swiss said it would suspend its “flight operations to and from Tel Aviv until further notice….as many airspaces are closed due to the current situation, we are currently assessing to what extent flights that have already taken off need to be diverted.” Swiss added: “Following Iran’s attack against Israeli territory, all SWISS aircraft are avoiding the airspaces of Iran, Iraq and Israel.”

Flydubai also reported disruptions. “Some of our flights have been impacted by the temporary closure of a number of airspaces in the region,” said a Flydubai spokesperson. “We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make any amendments to our schedule accordingly.”

Delta Air Lines recently resumed service to Israel in March, but it’s unclear if the carrier has stopped flights to Tel Aviv due to the attack. Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qantas Airways said Friday that it would not fly over Middle East airspace.



Kuwait Airways said Saturday that it would divert all its flights from “the areas of tension.”

Aviation tracking service Flightradar24 reported that airspace in neighboring countries, including Iraq, is closed or heavily restricted. This is notable as the air corridors are usually used by hundreds of flights a day flying between Europe and Asia.

Situation according to official NOTAMs at 21:35 UTC time.

* Iran airspace closed to VFR flights only.

* Jordan airspace closed.

* Iraq airspace closed.

* Lebanon airspace closed.

* Israel airspace closed. pic.twitter.com/vOeG2Qjcp4 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 13, 2024

Airlines Take Precautions

United’s suspension comes as tensions in the Middle East have escalated due to the Israel-Hamas war. U.S. intelligence agencies reported earlier in the week that an attack from Iran on Israel was imminent.

Lufthansa suspended flights to Tehran after the intelligence reports became public.

It is unclear if the U.S. will impose any similar restrictions over Middle East airspace if tensions continue to escalate. The FAA said to Skift that it was not changing any restrictions at the moment.

Airlines operating in the region are well-versed in making continuous security assessments.

Most international carriers halted all flights to Tel Aviv after the start of the Israel-Gaza war in early October 2023. Many airlines including easyJet and British Airways had recently resumed services to the country.

This story is developing and will be updated.