Brazil keeps pushing back its visa requirement for tourists from Australia, U.S. and Canada. Given the value of these markets to Brazil, maybe it should scrap the requirement altogether.

Brazil postponed reinstating its visa requirements for tourists from Australia, Canada, and the U.S. until 2025, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signing a decree that included that action on Tuesday.

“The decree… postpones the start of [visa] collection to April 10, 2025,” said the tourism board, Embratur.

Since 2019, citizens from the U.S., Canada, and Australia have been allowed to travel to Brazil without a visa.

The Brazilian government initially planned to enact the visa requirement on April 10.

This is the second time the government has postponed its visa requirement. It was originally set to be implemented on January 10.

Brazil Embraces Tourism

Embratur has been implementing an international dissemination strategy to inform the press, airlines, operator associations, and tourism agencies of the postponement.

The U.S. is Brazil’s second-largest international tourist market. Nearly 670,000 Americans visited Brazil in 2023, according to Embratur. In the first two months of 2024, North American arrivals in Brazil were 11% higher than in the same period of the previous year.

New Visa Rules in 2025

Starting April 10, 2025, Americans, Canadians, and Australians will have to apply for the visa. Its cost stands at $80.90. The visa’s validity length is as follows:

Americans: 10-year period.

Canadians: 5-year period.

Australians: 5-year period.

Tour operators have warned that the new rules would make Brazil less competitive.