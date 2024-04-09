Wyndham operates the largest number of hotels in the world. However, in India, it has around 60 properties, while its counterparts operate around 100 hotels.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts has announced the opening of The Earth Amritsar under the Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand – its debut in India. The 57-key heritage hotel is operated in collaboration with Earth Suites and Resorts Private Limited.

Dimitris Manikis, president for Wyndham Hotels and Resorts in EMEA, said that the Trademark Collection is one of its fastest-growing brands.

Wyndham currently has about 60 operational hotels and 40 in the pipeline in the South Asian region, most of which are in India. It is aiming to bring its portfolio to 150 hotels by 2025.

In an interview with The Hindu, Manikis said that 2023 was the best year for the company in India. Its properties reported 10% increase in occupancy last year, and a 15% growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR). The number of loyalty members in India also grew 10%.

He said that over the next half a decade, he sees India as a key source market for the company. The growing middle class and increase in outbound travel fueled by economic growth are factors that are driving his confidence in the Indian market.

Manikis also sees a strong potential for the Trademark Collection brand in India, as it caters to hoteliers with midscale and upscale properties.

Strategy Going Forward

As part of its expansion strategy in India, Wyndham is planning to take advantage of the infrastructure development and place its brands across highways and airports. This is in line with the company’s Europe strategy, where it has hotels near electric vehicle charging stations and food plazas on highways.

Currently operating seven brands in India, including the latest one, Wyndham has properties coming up in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Katra, and Gorakhpur, all of which are spiritual tourism destinations. Manikis told Economic Times that spiritual tourism is a big opportunity in the entire Indian subcontinent.

Globally, the hotel chain has around 9,200 hotels in its portfolio, the largest number of hotels any chain has, and it has recently also added a 25th brand to its bouquet. In India, however, its counterparts have portfolios much larger than Wyndham’s. The company is looking to rectify this with fast-track growth by opening in new markets and introducing new brands.