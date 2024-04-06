Assembly has found customers for a new luggage brand and travel gear, while Stippl wants to expand the use of its social media app for travel planning.

Each week we round up travel startups that have recently received or announced funding . Please email Travel Tech Reporter Justin Dawes at [email protected] if you have funding news.

Much of the travel industry around the world is changing rapidly. The variety of startups that raised money this week is an example of how much opportunity there could be to capitalize on those changes.

Four travel tech startups, each specializing in a different sector, announced fundraises this week totaling over $7 million.

Assembly: $2.1 Million

Assembly, which makes luggage and other travel gear, has raised $2.1 million from Prath Ventures.

The $2.1 million was part of a funding round that included support from Anicut Capital, Blume Founders Fund, and angel investors. The total amount of the round was undisclosed.

India-based Assembly designs and sells suitcases, duffle bags, backpacks, laptop bags, and a number of other travel accessories.

The company plans to expand its product offerings and marketing presence.

The startup appeared on season 3 of India’s Shark Tank but did not secure a deal.

ETrav Tech: $4 Million

ETrav Tech, a travel distribution startup, raised $4 million (INR 330 million) from EaseMyTrip in exchange for a 4.94% stake in the company.

India-based ETrav Tech offers software that allows businesses to connect to travel suppliers and then sell those travel products on their own websites.

The investment by online travel agency EaseMyTrip is part of a strategy to expand offerings for corporate clients.

(See Skift’s story.)

Stippl: $623,000

Stippl, a travel planning and social media app, has raised $623,000 (€575,000) from Marbruck Investments and Volve Capital.

The Amsterdam-based app allows travelers to build and map itineraries, share travel plans, and book accommodations and ticket activities through third-party sites. The app allows users to create profiles and share travel reels, as well as follow friends and creators.

Stippl is integrating generative AI into the app with the funding and working toward optimizing its business model, which may include adding subscriptions.

The startup says it has about 230,000 users worldwide and a goal to reach 1 million by the end of 2024.

Triply: $500,000

Triply, which helps African travel companies streamline operations, has raised $500,000 as a new member of the startup accelerator Y Combinator.

Kenya-based Triply said its software can help travel companies collect and manage payments, as well as some other back-office tasks like accounting and payroll. The services are meant for small- and medium-sized travel companies in Africa, which mostly operate manually.