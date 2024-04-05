The residences, starting at $3.5 million, are slated to be completed in 2027.

Florida short-term rentals were already having a moment. But they might be reaching a new level with the emergence of branded residences and the ability to rent them from listing sites such as Airbnb.

Dolce & Gabbana, the Italian luxury fashion brand, will design a condo hotel in Miami — its first real estate project and condo hotel in the country, in collaboration with developer JDS Development Group. Dolce & Gabbana also designed one in Marbella, Spain.

However, this will be the luxury label’s first hotel project in the U.S. Situated in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, it would be the tallest building in the city at 1,049 feet (319.74 meters) when it is completed in 2027.

“After the launch of our Casa Collection in 2021, it was natural to follow with a hotel and residential strategy ensuring the very best of Italian hospitality,” Alfonso Dolce CEO of Dolce & Gabbana said in a statement. “For us, the cultural vibrancy of Miami is the perfect backdrop for our world debut in the real estate sector with ‘fatto a mano’ (handmade) craftsmanship at its heart.”

The building would comprise 259 residences, available for private ownership starting at $3.5 million. The condominiums range from one to four bedrooms. The apartments would function like a hotel room, with all the amenities found at a hotel including a fitness center, restaurant, event space, and a pool — all designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

The properties will be managed by New York-based hospitality and property manager Highgate. Owners can choose to rent out the entire residence or depending on the size, a portion of the apartment would be available to guests, with a separate private entrance.

Other Branded Residences

Dolce & Gabbana isn’t the only luxury brand that’s entering the real estate market. Florida is home to other branded residences including Aston Martin, Mercedes Benz, Porsche, and Pagani.

Brickell is also home to Ora, a project by restaurant chain Casa Tua. Ora is a two tower mixed-use residential building that offers short-term rentals.

Miami has emerged as the frontrunner among the nation’s luxury residential markets, experiencing the highest price growth in 2023 compared to any other American city, according to the 2024 Wealth Report by Douglas Elliman and Knight Frank.

The city saw an annual increase of 6.5 percent in luxury property prices. South Florida has long been attractive to global wealth due to factors like its warm climate, lack of state tax, and proximity to Latin America. And, the pandemic further fueled the market, leading to unprecedented price levels and sales pace.