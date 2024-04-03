A major player in India’s tier-1 markets, Radisson isn't neglecting the potential of tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the country. The hotel group is strategically expanding across various market tiers, maintaining a balanced approach.

Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the debut of its luxury lifestyle brand, Radisson Collection in India with the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar.

Speaking to Skift, Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said the brand aims to open multiple hotels under the Radisson Collection brand in the country over the next five years.

“India has seen significant economic growth over the past few decades, leading to an increase in disposable income and a growing appetite for luxury lifestyle experiences. We recognize the immense potential of this flourishing market as we introduce our first Radisson Collection hotel in Srinagar,” Younes told Skift.

The group also plans to launch a Radisson Collection Hotel in Hyderabad which is expected to open by the second quarter of 2026.

Younes had earlier told Skift that the group would like to have 15 Radisson Collection hotels in India in the next 5-7 years.

The Radisson Collection brand would launch in India in two formats — luxury resorts and hotels in top gateway markets in the country.

Radisson’s Growth in India

Radisson Hotel Group continues as one of India’s largest international hotel operators with more than 165 hotels in operation and development.

Describing India as a crucial market, Younes said Radisson’s strong portfolio in the country has been bolstered by 21 new signings in 2023 alone.

“Our expansion plans for 2024 are ambitious, focusing not only on major metropolitan cities but also targeting Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns to cater to the growing demand in these markets,” he said.

While it continues to be one of the largest hotel operators in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR, at the same time, more than 50% of Radisson’s portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it enjoys the first-mover advantage.

Among its brands, Radisson continues to be the fastest-growing upscale brand in the country and signed 10 new properties in 2023, targeting strategic expansion in tier-2 and tier-3 cities of India including Raipur, Sonmarg, Sonipat, Vrindavan, Navi Mumbai, Dera Bassi and Kevadia, along with Jhansi, Ujjain, and Vizag.

The 212-key Radisson Collection Hotel will be the hotel group’s eighth operational hotel in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Younes earlier said 10-15% of the group’s portfolio would be in the luxury space, while highlighting that the goal is to reach a total of 300 hotels in India in another 5-7 years.

Religious Tourism Surge

Radisson has also been trying to tap into the religious tourism boom in India having announced the first Park Inn by Radisson in Ayodhya. Younes said the group has been planning to bolster its presence in spiritual destinations across the country, including upcoming properties in Ujjain and Vrindavan, where it aims to become the region’s first branded hotel.

Religious tourism is a significant segment of India’s tourism industry, as evidenced by increased bookings to spiritual destinations on platforms like Yatra Online and MakeMyTrip.

Religious centers in India attract annual tourist traffic of 10-30 million, according to a report by brokerage firm Jefferies.

“We have also recorded an uptick in demand for our hotels in pilgrim destinations of India. The opening of Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya and the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, Ayodhya are a testament to our commitment to tapping into this growing market,” he said.

In the same region where Radisson is establishing its inaugural Radisson Collection hotel, the group also operates The White Hotel Katra, member of Radisson Individuals, situated in proximity to the pilgrimage site of Vaishno Devi.

After Radisson’s Managing Director and Senior Area Vice President, South Asia, Zubin Saxena, moved to Hilton, Radisson has now appointed Nikhil Sharma in Saxena’s place.

Sharma joined Radisson Hotel Group from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts where he was market managing director Eurasia.