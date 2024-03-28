With journey times of around 10 hours, this new service will push the boundaries of the low-cost airline model.

Las Vegas has secured a new low-cost, long-haul transatlantic link. The service, which will connect the Nevada city with London, is due to start on September 12.

The route will be operated by Norse Atlantic Airways. The European carrier operates an a la carte fare model, with economy passengers paying for ‘extras’ such as checked bags and inflight meals.

Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport is already home to budget airlines such as Spirit, Allegiant, and Volaris. However, Norse’s arrival will make it the only low-fares carrier flying such a long route from Nevada. Journey times will be between 10 and 11 hours.

Three Las Vegas to London Options

The development will put extra pressure on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

The pair fly nonstop between London Heathrow and Las Vegas. BA also operates a seasonal service from Gatwick, putting it in direct competition with the low-cost disruptor.

Norse is following in the footsteps of Norwegian Air, which served Las Vegas until 2019. The low-cost airline ended all of its long-haul operations in 2021.

Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the United Kingdom is already the city’s number one source of overseas visitors. Norse’s three-times weekly service will add more than 1,000 extra inbound seats each week.

Norse will fly Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and serve Las Vegas on a seasonal basis. True to its low-cost business model, the airline is offering one-way basic fares between London and Las Vegas for as little as $205. Its premium cabin, which has reclining seats and other perks, is available from $805 one-way including taxes and fees.

Lucky Number 7?

While casinos and nightlife are likely to be a major draw, in recent years Las Vegas has reinvented itself to adapt to changing trends and demands. Last month, the city hosted the Super Bowl for the first time. The event saw the highest average room rates in continental U.S. history.

Perhaps inspired by American Airlines’ Taylor Swift Super Bowl stunt, Norse is giving the new flights a special number. The route will be designated Z0777 – a tribute to the ‘lucky number seven’ found on Las Vegas slot machines.

Norse already serves major cities across the United States, including New York, Orlando, and Los Angeles. It also offers a smaller range of leisure-focused routes from Europe to the Caribbean and Thailand.

Watch the Norse Atlantic Airways President at Skift Aviation Forum 2023: