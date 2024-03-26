Superyachts run by the Four Seasons brand are creating a buzzy new offering. Competitors include Marriott's Ritz-Carlton and Accor's Orient Express.

Four Seasons revealed on Tuesday the first itineraries for its new brand, Four Seasons Yachts. The hospitality company also shared the first renderings of its maiden vessel, which it has yet to name.

Here are five facts that stood out.

1. Four Seasons’ first yacht will take turns sailing the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

When the Four Seasons Yachts brand begins service in January 2026, its first vessel will cruise to the Caribbean for weeklong trips among the islands of St. Barths, Nevis, the Grenadines, St Lucia, Barbados, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Curaçao, and Aruba.

In March 2026, the yacht will cross the Atlantic and begin trips that stop at ports in Croatia, Gibraltar, Montenegro, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey. Several itineraries will feature stops in Greece, including Athens, Ios, Santorini, and Milos.

Source: Four Seasons Yachts.

2. Four Seasons Yachts will favor ports only private vessels tend to visit.

Four Seasons Yachts is a brand that belongs to a new generation of cruise ship offerings known as superyachts. These commercial vessels are bigger than a private yacht but smaller than a cruise ship.

An advantage of superyachts compared to typical cruise ships is that they can visit ports of call ordinarily only with the infrastructure to support small private vessels.

This agility will let the first Four Season Yacht visit more than 130 spots in over 30 countries and territories in its first year alone. A sample stop could let guests easily explore Martinique’s volcanic coral reefs and lush rainforest landscapes in a way they couldn’t if sailing on a traditional large luxury liner.

Other brands in the category include the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, which already has ships at sea, and Orient Express Silenseas, which intends to debut in 2026.

Gocek Islands Drone Photo, Gocek Fethiye, Mugla Turkey. Source: Four Seasons.

3. The superyachts intend to take design to a higher level than the standard luxury cruise liner.

The 14-deck luxury vessel is inspired by Aristotle Onassis’ iconic yacht Christina O, according to Four Seasons and its partner Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings and shipbuilder Fincantieri.

The ship will have 95 guest suites created by the brand’s creative director, Prosper Assouline, along with Tillberg Design of Sweden.

Source: Four Seasons Yachts.

Source: Four Seasons Yachts.

4. Suites on a Four Seasons yacht will emphasize space.

The first vessel from Four Seasons Yachts promises to have “50% more living space per guest” than what’s available on the Ilma, the first ship to debut from rival player Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Suites will offer floor-to-ceiling windows, double vanity bathrooms, and large private balconies, as just-shared images reveal.

The largest suites range from 2,981 to 9,975 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space.

Source: Four Seasons Yachts.

Source: Four Seasons Yachts.